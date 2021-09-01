  1. Sify.com
  4. Saira Banu in Mumbai hospital after 'minor heart attack'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 1st, 2021, 16:21:21hrs
Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said here on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, -- the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 -- was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.

Further details of Saira Banu's medical condition -- described "better than before" by the relative -- are awaited.

When contacted, the hospital authorities declined to comment citing family privacy concerns.

