Saira Banu in Mumbai hospital after 'minor heart attack'

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said here on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, -- the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 -- was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.