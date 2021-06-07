Saira Banu refutes death rumours about Dilip Kumar, says his condition stable

Kumar on Sunday was admitted to a suburban Mumbai hospital after having difficulty in breathing.Saira Banu took to Twitter and quashed all the rumours while informing everyone that Dilip Saab's condition is stable."Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection," she said.The note further continued, "My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely. Saira Banu Khan."Dr Jalil Parkar, the Pulmonologist treating Kumar, had interacted with the media on Monday evening and said, "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward."Affirming that the actor's condition is now stable, the doctor further added, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."The megastar was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, as he was having difficulty breathing for the last 2 days. Kumar was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was put on oxygen support in the ICU ward, though not on the ventillator.The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar's career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).Last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. (ANI)