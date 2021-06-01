'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The Nagraj Manjule directorial, which released in April 2016, has music composed by the National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul.

"It is overwhelming to see the audiences appreciating and loving the music album even today. We have now been able to cross the benchmark that this album has set not only in Marathi cinema, but in the entire Indian film industry. We are grateful to our audiences who have showered the soundtrack with so much love and have helped make this an industry trendsetter," Ajay-Atul said.