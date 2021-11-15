Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati start shooting for 'Faadu'

The actress calls working with Ashwiny, who is known for directing films such 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga', a dream come true.

Saiyami said: "Collaborating with Ashwiny ma'am is a dream come true. She is someone who always has such strong female characters in all her projects. I am super excited for Faadu. It's a character which has already become very special for me."

She added: "I'm also very excited to be working with Pavail. He is a powerhouse performer and I will have lots to learn from him."

Ashwiny took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white picture posing with her actors.

She captioned it: "In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters and then life in a story begins. @pavailgulati & @saiyami in #Faadu. My debut webseries and 10th long format story including three short films. This one is going to be very special with Santosh Narayanan musical."

'Faadu' marks Ashwiny's debut in the digital world. Details related to the project are still under wraps.

