Saiyami Kher, Sunny Kaushal come together for track 'Dil lauta do'

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actors Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the music video of the track "Dil lauta do". The love track, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, has been shot against the scenic backdrop of Leh.

"The song is astounding and I was in love with it right from the first time I heard it. It has an old school vibe, which gives me a great feeling of how the song will do! Shooting for this song was my first time in Leh and I'm in love! The locations we shot at were perfect and they gave the right feel to the shoot. It took us time to acclimatise ourselves to the rough weather of Leh-Ladakh but once that was done, it was a blast. Working with Saiyami was a great experience. She was an amazing performer," says Sunny.