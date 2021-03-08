Sajid: As long as I'm alive, will work hard so people remember Wajid

"Life has changed a lot. I don't know what to say. Somewhere I have a feeling that he is always with me and that's what keeps me going. But everything has changed -- our home, people's perspectives, everything. He was just 47, and in these 47 years he has never been separate from me. We have grown up together eating from the same plate, and suddenly he passed away in front of my eyes. I still can't believe this," he said.

"Please feel free to call me Sajid Wajid because I have changed my surname to Wajid. As long as I'm alive, I'll keep working hard so that everyone remembers his name," a teary-eyed Sajid uttered with pauses, struggling for words, as he opened up to IANS.

"I don't talk on this topic much. I have sealed Wajid in my heart. He is very much intact in my heart and will always be there," he said.

Talks veers to the emerging fad of online performances in the time of Covid. Is he interested in doing something like that? "I did a few online performances last year -- that too so that I could entertain Wajid, because he was hospitalised at that time. After that, I haven't done any online performance. I think I want to stick to film music right now, it is a huge responsibility," Sajid replied.

Talking about Bollywood music, netizens often complain about remixes dominating the scene and original compositions taking a backseat. What is his take?

"I am not doing that (remix), so I am not affected by what people say. This is a phase which will eventually pass. Bollywood is like a sea, and music patterns are the waves. So many waves come and go, this is one of them. Some work, some don't," the composer explained.

"Talking about entire India, not just Bollywood, our music will continue to live as long as we retain the melody. We are very melodious people who feel like singing and dancing on every small occasion. Different phases will come and go but good melody and lyrics will never die in Indian music," he further suggested.

Sajid is currently associated with the Zee TV music reality show "Indian Pro Music League". Talking about the same, he shared: "This is a very next generation show which accommodates so many people and provides us a good scope for interaction with the contestants of our teams. Maybe today's newcomers joining the show will turn out to be the captains 10 years later! They are getting a good opportunity for music as well as grooming through this show."

Since the show promises to give an opportunity to new singers, what quality does Sajid look for in a budding talent?

"The first quality which I see in a new singer is whether he or she is a good human being and well mannered. If you are a moderate singer, I can bring out your talent by using certain techniques. But for me it is important that you are a good human being more than a good singer," concluded the musician.

--IANS

