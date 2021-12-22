Sajjad Nyk to play the protogonist in 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Sajjad Nyk who was previously seen in 'Woh Apna Sa', will now play the protogonist in upcoming web series 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan' which also stars Aparna Mallick and Alok Narula.
He says: "It is a love triangle story. The story is about how three friends, two boys (who becomes good friends after they come together to share a house arriving from different cities) and a girl face uncertain situations when two guys fall for the same girl. I play Vishal in the story."
The actor says he is enjoying doing projects on digital platform but is also open for TV shows. "I'm always open for TV shows. As an actor I never think about limiting myself. I want to explore the artiste inside me. I want to act for more challenging and promising roles. I want to grow as an actor."
Sajjad will also be seen next in web series 'Delhi Se Hain Banjo'. He has earlier also featured as a protogonist in Punjabi series 'Ankhiyan Udik Diya'.
