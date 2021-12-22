Sajjad Nyk to play the protogonist in 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Sajjad Nyk who was previously seen in 'Woh Apna Sa', will now play the protogonist in upcoming web series 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan' which also stars Aparna Mallick and Alok Narula.

He says: "It is a love triangle story. The story is about how three friends, two boys (who becomes good friends after they come together to share a house arriving from different cities) and a girl face uncertain situations when two guys fall for the same girl. I play Vishal in the story."