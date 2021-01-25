Sakthivelan: 'Master' is a game-changer in Tamil cinema

At the media meet of Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Sunainaa's sci-fi action thriller Trip , the film's distributor Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory of Kadai Kutty Singam fame has said that actor Vijay's recent film Master is a game-changer in the Tamil film industry.

"Master has given the much-needed oxygen to the industry and boosted our energy level. On single screens, the film has surpassed the previous collections of Vijay sir's film in just 10 days. If a producer delivers the right film and presents it to the audience, people are ready to embrace the good content. Thanks to Master, now many films that had plans for a direct digital premiere are now planning for a theatrical release. Though this event is not meant for Master, everyone in the film industry should talk about the film", said Sakthivelan.

"For its budget and number of screens, audiences have also come in a good number for Eeswaran", added the distributor.