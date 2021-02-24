Salma Hayek flaunts her 'Lady Gaga' spirit in new post

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood diva Salma Hayek channelled her inner Lady Gaga spirit in a new picture she shared on social media.

In an Instagram image she posted, Salma is dressed in a red swimsuit and has water flowing all over her. She sports a sans make-up look.

"I'm ready 'rain on me' @ladygaga," Salma wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 413K likes.