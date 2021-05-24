Salma Hayek hails co-star Lady Gaga's commitment in 'House Of Gucci'

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci's former wife, in the Sir Ridley Scott film. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating Gucci's murder after he had an affair.

Hayek portrays Pina Auriemma, a close confidante of Reggiani, has gushed over how "professional" and "extraordinary" Gaga was on set, and heaped praise on her "perfect" accent, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. Her accent was perfect. I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set," Hayek said of working with the 35-year-old Grammy winner on the upcoming true crime drama.

She added: "We really couldn't wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."

Hayek added Gaga has "extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has," beginning with being "good with the accent."

"She has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment - I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does."

--IANS

dc/vnc