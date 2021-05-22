Salma Hayek praises Lady Gaga's performance in 'House of Gucci'

In the latest cover story for Variety, Hayek spoke about working with the singer. "We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. Her accent was perfect," Hayek said of getting to know Gaga before filming took place in Italy.In the movie, the 'Bad Romance' singer portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house at the time before Patrizia hired a hitman to murder him in 1995.Talking about her on-set experience, Hayek said, "I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn't wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."Hayek, who portrays Pina Auriemma, a close confidante of Patrizia, told Variety that Gaga is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. She said, "And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she's good with the accent," Hayek said. "Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character."Adding to it, Hayek said, "Her level of commitment -- I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she's also a great team player."Hayek also revealed she enjoyed the famous Italian cuisine while shooting the film, "I was in Italy and it was like a dream come true. You're in Rome and you're in a movie and it's the rounder you are, the better it is for your character. That to me was nirvana."Gaga wrapped filming on House of Gucci earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself pounding fists with director Ridley Scott on Instagram. In the cption, she wrote "That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."The film, which also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden.Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1991. Then in 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.As per Variety, Patrizia, who became known as the "Black Widow," was convicted of arranging her ex-husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behaviour. (ANI)