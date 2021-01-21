Salma Hayek promises age-defying stunts in her next

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) At 54, Hollywood diva Salma Hayek says she has pulled off the best stunts of her career in her upcoming film.

The actress teased about her upcoming action avatar in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" through an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever," she wrote along with a still of the upcoming film.