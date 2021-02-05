Salma Hayek shares snapshots from look test for 'Bliss'

Salma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white bathroom robe. In the image, she wears large-framed spectacles and flaunting floral tattoos on her chest.

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek shared a stunning picture in the middle of a make-up, hair and tattoo test on social media.

She shared the image from a look test for her film "Bliss".

"In the middle of a #makeup #hair and #tattoo test for 'Bliss'," she wrote as the caption.

"Bliss" is a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson, and directed by Mike Cahill. The film follows a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

--IANS

dc/vnc