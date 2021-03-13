Salma Hayek wants everyone to have 'peaceful but not boring weekend'

Salma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a desert backdrop. The star is dressed in a black T-shirt paired with chunky sunglasses. She completed her look with tinted lip gloss.

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has urged everyone to not have a boring weekend.

"Have a peaceful weekend but not a boring weekend," she wrote as caption.

Salma's latest outing is "Bliss", which was released digitally. The film is a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson and directed by Mike Cahill.

The film tells the tale of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

