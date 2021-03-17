Salma Hayek's daughter inspired her to grow her veggies

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter Valentina inspired her to sign her latest project. The 54-year-old actress has joined the "Million Gardens Movement", aimed at inspiring people to grow their food.

"I think my daughter's generation is so smart and I'm constantly in awe of how she and her friends want to make this world a better place, particularly when it comes to climate change and our environment," she told Hello Magazine.