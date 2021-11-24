Salman an inspiration not just for bodybuilding but also humility: Tovino Thomas

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who was most recently seen in Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup', is thoroughly impressed by the humility of Bollywood star Salman Khan whom he met recently.

Taking to Instagram, Tovino on Wednesday said, "Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, inspite of being one of India's biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to humility as well, for me now!"