Salman in face-off with Aayush in 'Antim: The Final Truth' poster

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The poster of the movie 'Antim: The Final Truth', a Salman Khan Films production, was released on Tuesday. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma can be seen in an eye lock and it is evident that this will be a fight till the end.

The poster design is showing an epic clash between the two leading men. The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, 'Antim' brings two protagonists from two entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.