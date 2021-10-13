Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' to release on Nov 26

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The makers of superstar Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' have unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film which is slated to release theatrically on November 26.

In the film, one a cop and the other a gangster face off, culminating in fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two. 'Antim: The Final Truth' is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans.