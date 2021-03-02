Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor extend best wishes to Ahan Shetty for his debut film 'Tadap'

The 'Dabangg' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film which features Ahan Shetty in an 'angry young man' look, as he poses on a motorbike.Wishing the actor, Salman wrote, "Ahan wish u all the best and success may all your hard work, discipline and dedication pay off."He further added, "The tadap of hard work should never die ... @nadiadwalagrandson @ahan.shetty."Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also shared the poster of 'Tadap' on his Twitter handle and congratulated Sunil Shetty stating that his son will surely make him proud. "Have been waiting to hear this news for awhile now! Congratulations @SunielVShetty !! I am sure that #AhanShetty will make you just as proud as @theathiyashetty has! Wishing him all the success and love for #Tadap!!"Earlier Ahan's father Suniel Shetty had thanked actor Sharad Kelkar on Twitter for showing his support for the movie. He wrote, "Thank You @SharadK7 for your love and support!"The movie's poster sees Ahan as he lays down on the motorbike while smoking a cigarette. The star kid is seen donning a maroon T-shirt, and a pair of loosely fitted brown pants. With a full-grown beard and neck-length hair, channeling an 'angry young man' avatar, the actor is sure to win people's hearts with his debut project.Ahan's debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suniel Shetty too was launched by the producer.'Tadap' is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Penned by Rajat Arora with the film's soulful music by Pritam, 'Tadap' will hit big screens on September 24, 2021. (ANI)