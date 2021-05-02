Salman Khan announces advance booking of 'Radhe' in UAE

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced on Sunday that advance booking for his upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" has started in the United Arab Emirates. The film is scheduled to release globally on the occasion of Eid, on May 13.

"#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein (advance bookings for Radhe have started for the UAE. See you in theatres). Stay safe!" the actor wrote addressing his UAE fans on his verified Twitter account, @BeingSalmanKhan.