Salman Khan appeals against piracy ahead of 'Radhe' release

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video urging fans to watch his new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy.

In the video, Salman says in Hindi: "Many people work hard while making a film and I feel very sad when some people resort to piracy to watch it. I would ask for a commitment from all of you that please enjoy films on the right platform. This Eid will be about the audience's commitment -- no piracy in entertainment."