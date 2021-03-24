Salman Khan gets first jab of Covid vaccine

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday got his first shot of the Covid vaccine. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

"Took my first dose of vaccine today...." tweeted the 55-year-old actor.

Salman's vaccination happens on the same day that his friend and colleague, superstar Aamir Khan, informed through a statement that he has tested Covid positive. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram.