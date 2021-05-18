Salman Khan is a no match to Pawan Kalyan!

‘Radhe’ starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani hit the theaters worldwide last week. The film could not make it to the theaters in India due to lockdown but it got released in theaters in the USA, Gulf, Australia, and other overseas territories. ‘Radhe’ has collected about 2 million dollars in four days in the entire overseas market.

However, the USA collections are poor. Agreed that the USA theatrical market for Indian movies has not yet improved due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. Still, the collection for a movie starring Salman Khan is abysmally low.

‘Radhe’ has raked in mere 200k dollars in four days in the USA, which is lower than ‘Vakeel Saab’ had collected early this year. Even a small movie like ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ had fared better than ‘Radhe’.

If we compare a big starrer movie like Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ with ‘Radhe’, the latter is a huge flop. ‘Vakeel Saab’ had raked in more than half-million dollars in the first weekend, Salman Khan’s movie could not even gross half of ‘Vakeel Saab’

In fact, ‘Vakeel Saab’ also underperformed in the USA.

