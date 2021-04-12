Salman Khan launches Hindi teaser of 'Major'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The teaser of "Major", starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was launched in three languages by three big stars on Monday. Salman Khan launched the Hindi teaser. Mahesh Babu, who also produces the film, launched the Telugu teaser while Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayali version.

Salman uploaded the teaser in his Instagram Stories with a 'swipe-up' click option. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran followed the same pattern.

"Major" is an account of how late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fought gallantly when Mumbai was attacked on November 26, 2008. The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and is produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Production along with AS Productions. "Major" also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as an NRI hostage, and is set to release on July 2.

--IANS

