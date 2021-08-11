Salman Khan meets Olympian Mirabai Chanu, gives her best wishes

The 'Sultan' actor shared the photo on his Instagram handle, in which he gave Mirabai a hug and in the caption congratulated her on her win at the recently held Olympics.Congratulating the Olympian, Salman wrote, 'Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u ... best wishes always!'In the photo, Salman wore a black T-shirt and ivory stole around his neck. Mirabai wore a pink shirt and smiled at the camera.The 55-year-old star also shared the same photo on his Twitter handle, which was reposted by Mirabai, along with which she wrote, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." Earlier in an interview, Mirabai had confessed that she was a fan of Salman Khan.Mirabai won the silver medal win in the women's weightlifting 49 kg category. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also expressed her admiration for Mirabai, sharing a picture of earrings that she wore to the match.Anil Kapoor wrote in a tweet, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India."Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!"Salman will be next seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'. He will also be seen in 'Antim' which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. (ANI)