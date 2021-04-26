Salman Khan praises Allu Arjun

‘Seeti Maar’ is the remix of Allu Arjun starrer ‘DJ Duvvada Jagannadham’. Devi Sri Prasad had composed the original song and he incidentally reworked the same song for Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’. The song is out.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reserved high praise for Tollywood’s ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun. Releasing the ‘Seeti Maar’ song from his upcoming release ‘Radhe’, Salman Khan commended Allu Arjun’s dance.

Salman Khan praised Allu Arjun’s performance, dance, and style in the original ‘DJ Duvvada Jagannadham’ song. The original song featured Pooja Hegde as the heroine and this version has Disha Patani.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun,” Salman Khan tweeted while unveiling the song.

‘Radhe’, directed by Prabhudeva, is set for release on May 13.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu