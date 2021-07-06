Salman Khan shares a sweet birthday wish for Sylvester Stallone

Salman took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of Sylvester, along with the caption, "Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching."The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time, with more than 2 lakh people liking the birthday wish.Sylvester is someone whom the 'Kick' actor has adored for a long time. Earlier, in 2015, Salman had tweeted if his fans were looking to follow "someone bahar ka", then they should follow Sylvester Stallone, calling him 'Aapke Hero ka hero'.Salman further showed admiration for Sylvester Stallone when he tweeted "@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault, not on social media."Obviously, Salman's tweets didn't go unnoticed and Sylvester Stallone responded with equal enthusiasm. He wrote, "Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together."On the work front, Salman will be next seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'. He will also be seen in 'Antim' which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. (ANI)