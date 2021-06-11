Salman Khan to remake Vijay's 'Master'?

There is a strong buzz in Bollywood that Salman khan has been approached to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Vijay's blockbuster film Master . Now, we understand from a reliable source that the star has given his nod and within a month, the makers would be finalizing the director to helm the project.

Salman Khan had earlier remade Vijay's Pokkiri and Kaavalan. Though both the Tamil films were remakes of Telugu and Malayalam films, Salman Khan had shown interest only after the box office success of the Tamil version.

Another big challenge in the Hindi remake of Master is to find a suitable actor to play Vijay Sethupathi's role Bhavani, which is the major highlight of the film.