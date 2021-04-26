Salman Khan visits 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' to check quality of food supplied to frontline workers

Mumbai [Maharashtra], April 26 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan on Monday visited 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' in Bandra to look over the quality of the food being supplied by the restaurant to the frontline workers across Mumbai.



Salman and Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal have started an initiative to provide food packets to the COVID-19 frontline workers through their Chinese restaurant 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen'. The initiative is currently targeting to provide the meal packets to at least 5,000 frontline workers, including police personnel, health workers and also people living in containment zones.

Talking about the initiative, Rahul said that the idea behind the initiative that was started a week back came after taking inspiration from Salman's family.

"When I met him eight days back, he told me about his parents sending tiffins to the officials outside the galaxy, so he told me: Let's reach out to everyone who is 24/7 for us in the field, be it police bandobasts, nakabandis, cleaning staff of BMC, health workers in containment zones," Rahul said.

He also told that the packet contains a main meal, biscuits and a water bottle. Revealing about the menu he said, "Salman Bhai is in constant touch with the menu. He even came last evening to check the food and now he has also asked to keep chicken nuggets, boiled eggs, chicken biryani, veg biryani and Vitamin C-based juices in the box."

The food made at 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' is later supplied through 'Being Hangry Vans' across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' this Eid. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

