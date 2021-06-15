Salman Khan, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar among producers of Salim-Javed docu-film 'Angry Young Men'

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Salman Khan along with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are among producers of the upcoming documentary titled "Angry Young Men", based on their fathers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Namrata Rao, the project will capture the essence of Salim-Javed, who together redefined Bollywood cinema with a long list of hits in the seventies and the eighties, introducing the elements of angst, violence and machismo in consecutive hero-centric hits that gave Bollywood its greatest icon ever -- Amitabh Bachchan as the Angry Young Man.