Salman Khan's latest poster from 'Radhe' gets 'Seeti Maar' response

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Salman Khan reinforced his title of being the country's 'Most Wanted Bhai' as the trailer of 'Radhe', presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios and directed by Prabhu Deva, went on to break records on the digital platform.



Fans and movie buffs are now in for a treat as the keenly awaited track from the film, 'Seeti Maar', drops on Monday.

After audiences caught glimpse of the song from the trailer, the latest teaser poster featuring Salman in a still from 'Seeti Maar' has increased the anticipation among fans.

In the poster, Salman sports an all-noir avatar in a signature pose that already shows promise of becoming a nationwide trend. The buzz around the peppy dance track seems to be growing by the moment as the first poster featuring Disha Patani already piqued audience curiosity.

With its catchy music, invigorating dance moves and sensational chemistry between Salman and Disha, 'Seeti Maar' has all the elements of becoming the biggest chartbuster of the year.

'Seeti Maar' is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 on Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZeePlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

