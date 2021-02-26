Salman Khan's 'mega' selfie

The actor, is seen taking a selfie with many artists including Rajkummar Rao, Genelia Deshmukh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Wahi amongst others. Cricketer Suresh Raina is also spotted in the picture.

Actor Salman Khan posted a cheerful picture on Friday with many Bollywood and cricket celebrities. He decided to call the photograph a mega selfie.

Incidentally, all these celebrities are part of a new music reality show Salman is promoting.

"Yahan to ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! chal Mega selfie lele re," Salman captioned the selfie, which he posted on Instagram.

Salman recently wrapped the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which announced actress Rubina Dhilak as winner.

He will soon be seen in the theatres with his next film Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It has been announced for release on the Eid Weekend in May.

