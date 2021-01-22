Salman praises Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat: Looking amazing together

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised actors Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif and said the two are looking amazing together in the upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Salman shared a still from the upcoming film on Instagram, of the Dandiya Raas number Ban piya, which is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.