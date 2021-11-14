Salman to Kartik: If I wasn't an actor you'd be working with Salman Khan, the director

Recently, the actor registered his presence on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15', where he met the show host and megastar Salman Khan as the two spoke about films and work.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) As the release of the action thriller 'Dhamaka' draws closer, the film's lead Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree.

The fresh episodic promo shared by the channel shows the two actors having a gala time on the sets, they also had a conversation around Kartik's portrayal of a journalist in the film.

During a rapid fire, Salman asked Kartik, "Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota, koi option nahi?"

To this, Kartik replied in jest, saying, "Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte?"

What Salman said next left many dazed and amazed at his wit, the actor went on to give a comeback, as he said, "Toh phir aap Salman Khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota". To this, Kartik cheekily replies, "Sir sign kar lijiye!"

The promo suggests that the upcoming episode will be full of fun and entertainment.

The makers of 'Dhamaka' recently released the song 'Khoya Paaya' which showcases Kartik's character in self-contemplation. The song perfectly ties together the theme of the film with its riveting lyrical flow swirling to Vishal Khurana's composition.

'Dhamaka' directed by Ram Madhvani also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash and is set to stream on Netflix from November 19.

--IANS

aa/kr