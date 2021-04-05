'Salute' teaser has Dulquer in superb style

  1. Sify.com
Salute

In Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute, Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop. The teaser of the movie has now been released and has Dulquer coming out of a police jeep in style.

Salute has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Produced under the banner of Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films, Salute has Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Sai Kumar in the cast.

Santhosh Narayanan is the music director. Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer. 

Here is the teaser: 

Dulquer has Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, coming soon. 

