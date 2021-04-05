'Salute' teaser has Dulquer in superb style

In Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute, Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop. The teaser of the movie has now been released and has Dulquer coming out of a police jeep in style.
Salute has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.
Produced under the banner of Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films, Salute has Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Sai Kumar in the cast.
Santhosh Narayanan is the music director. Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer.
Here is the teaser:
Dulquer has Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, coming soon.