'Salute' teaser has Dulquer in superb style

In Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute, Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop. The teaser of the movie has now been released and has Dulquer coming out of a police jeep in style.

Salute has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Produced under the banner of Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films, Salute has Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Sai Kumar in the cast.