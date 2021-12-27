'Salute' trailer is packed with some mysteries

The trailer of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is thrilling and mysterious. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Salute has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.
Salute has Dulquer playing a cop. His character is called Aravind Karunakaran. Bollywood heroine Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Sania Iyappan, Alancier and Binu Pappu include the cast.
Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Here is the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud0I1O1bla4
Salute will reach the cinemas on 14 Jan, 2022.