'Salute' trailer is packed with some mysteries

The trailer of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is thrilling and mysterious. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Salute has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Salute has Dulquer playing a cop. His character is called Aravind Karunakaran. Bollywood heroine Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Sania Iyappan, Alancier and Binu Pappu include the cast.