Sam Asghari celebrates 'lioness' Britney Spears on her birthday

The fitness trainer and actor shared a touching message on his Instagram account, in which he praised Spears' "relentless strength" and "beautiful heart"."I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," Asghari wrote alongside the photos of the couple sharing a kiss and then smiling.He added, "Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears."As per People magazine, last month, Asghari walked the red carpet of the 'House of Gucci' film and spoke to Variety on the red carpet about the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship.He said that it's "an amazing time" for the couple and that he "absolutely" thought the legal hold on his fiancee would come to an end."I'm just living my life and we're going to have such an amazing future together," he said. "I just can't wait for all of that to happen."He added, "I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as everything else that's going on with my career. Let's be real! Let's be real now."The same month, a source shared with People magazine that Spears is looking forward to and preparing for her wedding with Asghari."Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," the insider said at the time.The couple announced their engagement in September, after more than four years of dating. Asghari and Spears met in October 2016 on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video, in which he starred as her love interest.A source previously told People magazine that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years.""He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said at the time."She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can," the source added.Asghari has also previously opened up about his relationship with Spears."I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari told People magazine in February."I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," he added. (ANI)