Sam CS replaces Yuvan in 'Saani Kaayidham'!

Initially, Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in for director Arun Maatheshwaran's upcoming crime drama Saanni Kaayidham. But now, Yuvan has been replaced by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.

The film's producers Screen Scene have also confirmed the same on their social media handles. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role in this film, which is likely to have its digital premiere soon on Amazon Prime.