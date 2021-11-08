Sam CS replaces Yuvan in 'Saani Kaayidham'!

Initially, Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in for director Arun Maatheshwaran's upcoming crime drama Saanni Kaayidham. But now, Yuvan has been replaced by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.
The film's producers Screen Scene have also confirmed the same on their social media handles. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role in this film, which is likely to have its digital premiere soon on Amazon Prime.
Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan is debuting as an actor with this new film in which Dhilp Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences and Yamini Yagnamurthy has cranked the camera.
The makers had wrapped up the shoot of Saani Kaayidham long back, they are currently busy with the post-production works. Meanwhile, director Arun's debut film Rocky with Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja is yet to hit the screens. Nayanthara and Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures is owning the distribution rights of Rocky.