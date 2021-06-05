Samantha: A tribute to those who gave their lives because of an unequal war

Samantha Akkineni has opened up on her decision to take up Raji, her character in The Family Man Season 2. The actress said that Raji's story is a tribute to those who gave their lives because of an unequal war.

"Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special. When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds", wrote Samantha.