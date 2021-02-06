Samantha Akkineni celebrates 15 million followers on Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Telugu star Samantha Akkineni sent out love to her virtual family on Saturday after hitting the 15 million follower mark on Instagram. She posted a special video to thank her followers.

"I just finished my shoot and I realised that I have a little surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. Nothing gets us till here alone. I have to thank you for every single like, comment, and appreciation you sent my way. It really, really helped me, inspired me to do better and I can't thank you enough. I love you all," Samantha said in the video.