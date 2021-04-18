Samantha Akkineni dazzles in shimmery gold fringed dress

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telugu star Samantha Akkineni looked every-inch gorgeous dressed in a shiny gold dress.
On Sunday, Samantha posted the picture on Instagram, where Samantha is seen posing in a stunning green slip dress with fringe details in the bottom.
In the picture she is sitting and holding flowers. To complete her look, she chose for a messy hair-look and nude make-up.
For the caption, she chose a rainbow emoji.
Samantha is all set to appear in season two of "The Family Man", starring Manoj Bajpayee. She will be seen playing the antagonist in the story.
The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.
--IANS
