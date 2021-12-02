Samantha and Ashwin Saravanan's film dropped, not happening!

The film was supposed to be bankrolled by Sony Pictures India. But due to the lockdown, the project got delayed and now, as both Ashwin and Samantha have started concentrating on their respective projects, their film is not happening anytime soon!

Ashwin Saravanan is currently shooting for Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Connect. Produced by Rowdy Pictures, Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher are playing pivotal characters in the film.

There was a rumor that Ashwin has replaced Samantha with Nayanthara in Connect but sources close to the director say that it's a new script! Connect is said to be a supernatural horror-thriller on the lines of Maya!