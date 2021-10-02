Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announce their separation

Star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have decided to part ways and they will no longer be husband and wife.
In a statement, Naga Chaitanya said: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support".
Samantha has also posted the same on her Instagram page.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have acted together in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, and Majili. They got married in 2017 October and now, announced their separation in 2021.
We respect the privacy of the couple and wishing them all the luck in their upcoming ventures.