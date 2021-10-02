Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announce their separation

Star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have decided to part ways and they will no longer be husband and wife.

In a statement, Naga Chaitanya said: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support".