Samantha and Nani to come together again for 'Dasara'

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) The makers of Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Dasara' are keen to rope in actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play an interesting role in the movie.

It was earlier reported that actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are on board for debutante filmmaker Srikanth Odela's 'Dasara', set in the Singareni coal mines of Telangana. Now that the casting team has plans to rope in Samantha, she is expected to play an important role alongside Nani and Keerthy Suresh. It is reported that Samantha was approached for the role, which she apparently has not yet approved. If she does give a nod, Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Samantha would share the screen together for the first time.