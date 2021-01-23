Samantha becomes the first South actress to have a customized character emoji on Twitter India

Samantha Akkineni has become the first south actress in India to have a customized character emoji on Twitter India. Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee's pics appear when you type #TheFamilyMan and #TheFamilyMan2 on Twitter. Sources say that Samantha plays a character with grey shades in The Family Man Season 2.

In India, Samantha is the second actress to have an emoji on Twitter. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had a character emoji for her film The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently in Chennai for the shoot of her upcoming film Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy is being directed by Vignesh ShivN.

The actress has also signed a Pan-India period film titled Shakuntalam and a yet-untitled film with Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan.