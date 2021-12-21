Samantha: 'Being sexy is next level hard work'

Samantha's special song Oo Antava Ooo Antava/ Oo Solriya Ooo Solriya from Allu Arjun's Pushpa has won hearts. Many fans asked to play the song once again in theaters, especially during the opening weekend. The song has also garnered more than 100 million views.

Now, Samantha has opened about this craze for the special song. "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love", wrote the actress on Instagram.

She also appreciated Allu Arjun in her Instagram post. "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was

I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired", wrote the actress