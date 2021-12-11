Samantha burns up the screen in bold item debut from 'Pushpa'

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' was unveiled by the makers of 'Pushpa' on Saturday.

Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year', Samantha's bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy.

The makers who teased a few posters earlier, unveiled the bold lyrical video with Samantha's performance. The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women.