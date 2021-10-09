Samantha: Divorce is a painful process

However, Samantha says that none of these attacks would break her and thanked her fans for showing deep empathy and their steps to defend her against the false rumours.

Actress Samantha has opened about all the ongoing rumors about her after the recent divorce with Naga Chaitanya. The actress said that a section says that she had affairs, never wanted children, and even had abortions.

The actress also said that the divorce itself is a painful process.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me”, said Samantha in her statement.