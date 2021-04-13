Samantha feels ashamed, Kajal is heartbroken.. Check out why?..

The documentary Seapiracy on Netflix is sending shockwaves for many who eat seafood regularly.

Actress Samantha Akkineni who used to eat Tuna fish wrote: "I am ashamed that I used to eat Tuna… #seapiracy.. feeling sick watching this".

"I must admit it is heartbreaking from plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of pest control to the laughter of whales and bluefin tuna, it's appalling how fish industries are given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them? There are no laws or government control on whatever happens in deep oceans. It is very important to know how your seafood is caught- there is an entire syndicate, a mafia that steals almost extinct species of fish from off access seas. There is no such thing as sustainable fishing. Terribly sad but true. And the only way to conserve our oceans is to STOP eating marine animals. Why should we want to consume lead, mercury, and microplastic in any case? With the industrial filth dumped into our oceans, there are No clean fish. Just doesn't exist", wrote Kajal Aggarwal who prefers vegan food these days.