Samantha feels emotional as she wraps up 'Shaakuntalam'

Actress Samantha has wrapped up her fantasy period drama Shaakuntalam. The actress feels emotional about the film saying that director Gunasekhar has created a beautiful fairy tale world on celluloid. According to Samantha, the film has exceeded her expectations.

"And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life .As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed.I still do ....and @Gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather for making my dream a reality . When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared.Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude,to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir , for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations . The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thank you sir", wrote Samantha on Twitter.